IMAGE: Edward Gomez
Source: Midland PD

Have you seen Edward Epifanio Gomez?

He is wanted on a two-count felony warrant by the Midland Police Department.

Gomez is wanted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13, police said.

Gomez, 39, is 5'10" and 120 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Midland Police at  989-839-4713.

