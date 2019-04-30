The search is on for a Mid-Michigan woman who deputies said stole a truck and sparked a chase.
On April 28 the Clare County Sheriff’s Department got a tip that Nicole Trotter, 31, from Harrison, was at the McDonald’s in Harrison.
Trotter was wanted for a larceny and had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.
A deputy went to McDonald’s and said he found Trotter nearby. That’s when officials said she ran off, with the foot chase ending in the back area of Walraven’s Fruit Market.
Deputies said that’s when Trotter jumped into a Ford F-350 pickup that had keys in the ignition. She drove off, crashing through a gate to leave the market’s parking lot.
That sparked a chase that deputies discontinued when they said Trotter reached excessive speeds and failed to stop at a stop sign.
A short time later deputies said someone on Finley Avenue reported that a pickup truck had just driven down a two-track on his property. Deputies found the stolen Ford F-350 crashed into some trees.
Trotter was not found.
If you have any information on Trotter’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Clare County Sheriff’s Department at 989-539-7166.
