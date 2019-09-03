A woman who was wanted out of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Crawford County after a traffic stop.
Michigan State Police troopers made the stop on I-75 near mile marker 265 about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 for a defective equipment violation.
Further checks showed the 22-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman was operating without a license, police said.
A subsequent investigation found the woman was wanted out of Mt. Pleasant for receiving and concealing stolen property, police said.
She also had four other bench warrants out of Mt. Pleasant and Bay County.
The woman was arrested and lodged in the Crawford County Jail awaiting pickup by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.
