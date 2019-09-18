Flint Police are searching for Keith Leroy McClelland.
The 35-year-old is wanted for three counts of felonious assault, fleeing and eluding, domestic violence, and misdemeanor traffic violations.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 810-237-6801.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
