Flint Police is asking for help finding a wanted man.
Troy Donea Brown, aka “Audi,” is wanted on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and domestic violence third offense.
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Flint Police at (810) 237-6801 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
