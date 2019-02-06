Image: Kyle Wilson

Wanted on a felony warrant for burglary. 

 Source: Midland Police

Midland Police has located Kyle Wilson, who was wanted on a felony warrant for burglary.

Midland Police asked for help tracking down Wilson.

Wilson is 5’9’’ and approximately 140 pounds, according to police.

Wilson have been located. 

