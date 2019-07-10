The Midland Police Department is looking for 28-year-old James Edward Haskins.
Haskins is described as 5'11" tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.
Police are looking for information on the man wanted on a criminal bench warrant for failure to appear. He was originally arrested on a dangerous drugs charge.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Haskins is encouraged to contact Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.