The Midland Police Department is seeking help locating Martin Nichols-Upham.
The 29-year-old is wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated assault.
Nichols-Upham is 5'7" and 135 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Midland Police at 989-839-4713.
