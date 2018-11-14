Midland police are searching for Jeremy John Maier.
The 41-year-old is wanted on a two count felony warrant for felonious assault and felony domestic assault.
Maier is 5'11" and 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.