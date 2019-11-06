Have you seen Andrew Jonathan Baker?
The 19-year-old is the subject of this week's Wanted Wednesday by the Midland Police Department.
Baker is wanted on four criminal bench warrants. Two of those are for failing to appear on an original charge of burglary, and two are for probation violations on an original charge of motor vehicle theft.
Baker is 5'10" and 184 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts call Midland Police at 989-839-4709.
