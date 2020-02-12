Have you seen Ann Marie Rabideau?
The 30-year-old is wanted by the Midland Police Department for a three count felony warrant for using a financial transaction device to steal/retain without consent and illegal use/sale.
Rabideau is 5'1" and about 112 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts call police at 989-839-4713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.