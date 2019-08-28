The Midland Police Department is searching for Eric Spencer.
Spencer, 29, is wanted on a criminal bench probation violation warrant. His original charges include assault, resisting and obstructing against police, and operating while intoxicated, police said.
Spencer is 5'10" and 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Spencer also uses the aliases of "Michael Washington" and "Eric White," police said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact Midland Police at 989-839-4713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.