Midland Police are searching for Joshua Acklin.
The 30-year-old is wanted for felony assault - assault to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation, and aggravated domestic violence.
Acklin is 6' and 205 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts call Midland Police at 989-839-4709.
