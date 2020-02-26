Have you seen Roger Dean McKinney?
He is wanted by the Midland Police Department for parole violation.
McKinney was on parole for an original charge of computer fraud and abuse, police said.
The 26-year-old is 6' and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 989-839-4713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.