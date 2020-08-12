Have you seen William James Krupinski?
The 57-year-old is wanted by the Midland Police Department for a criminal bench warrant for probation violation. His original charges were operating while intoxicated and resisting and obstructing a police officer.
Krupinski is 5'9" and 203 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.
