William Plater

William Plater is wanted for probation violation.

 Source: Midland Police

Have you seen William Harold Plater?

He is wanted by the Midland Police Department for a criminal bench warrant for probation violation.

His original charge was operating while intoxicated or impaired.

Plater is 6'1" and about 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 989-839-4713.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.