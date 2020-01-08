IMAGE: Alan Bernard Brubaker
Source: Midland Police Department

He's wanted for felony-aggravated assault domestic violence, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

The Midland Police Department is asking for help finding Alan Bernard Brubaker. He’s 5’10, 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

He’s wanted on a felony-aggravated assault domestic violence/family strong arm.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

