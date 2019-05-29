She’s wanted on a felony warrant-larceny from a building, and she’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
Midland Police are asking for help tracking down Billie Jean Anderson.
She is 5’9”, weighs around 190 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Billie is wanted for a felony warrant-larceny from a building as well as a criminal bench warrant for contempt of court (original charge of DWLS).
If you know where she is, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.
