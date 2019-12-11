IMAGE: Carole Marie Evans
Source: Midland Police Department

She’s wanted on a felony charge of embezzlement, and she’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

The Midland Police Department is asking for help tracking down Carole Marie Evans.

Evans is 5’7”, weighs around 143 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She’s wanted on a felony charge for embezzlement-agent or trustee: $1,000-$20,000.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

