She’s wanted on a felony charge of embezzlement, and she’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
The Midland Police Department is asking for help tracking down Carole Marie Evans.
Evans is 5’7”, weighs around 143 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
She’s wanted on a felony charge for embezzlement-agent or trustee: $1,000-$20,000.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.
