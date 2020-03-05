He’s wanted on a criminal bench warrant for an original charge of a stolen vehicle, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
The Midland Police Department is looking for help finding Cody Michael Johnson.
Johnson is 5’11”, weighs around 150 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4709.
