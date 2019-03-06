He's wanted for a felony warrant for home invasion, and domestic violence, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
The Midland Police Department is looking for help finding Donald Lee Sturgill.
Sturgill is 5’5”, weighs around 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
He’s wanted on a three-count felony warrant for home invasion, domestic violence, and assault and battery.
He also has three failure to appear warrants, according to police.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Midland Police at 989-839-4713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.