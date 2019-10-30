She’s wanted on a 3-count misdemeanor warrant for burglary, and she’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
The Midland Police Department is asking for help finding Felicia Marie Smith.
Smith is 5’3”, weighs around 160 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
She’s wanted for burglary B&E of vehicles, according to the police department.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.
