Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down Jack Gregory Maxwell as part of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
Maxwell, 36, has green eyes and brown hair. He is 5’10”, and around 175 pounds.
He is wanted for violation of a court order-child support: failure to comply/non-support.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4709.
