IMAGE: Jarred James May
Source: Midland Police Department

He’s wanted on a felony warrant for resisting an officer, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

The Midland Police Department is asking for your help finding Jarred James May.

SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots

May is 5’6”, weighs 165 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know where he is, call the Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Continuous News Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.