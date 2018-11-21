Midland Police are asking for help tracking down two men in this week’s #WantedWednesday.
John Robert William Stark is wanted on a civil warrant for failing to appear for child support. Stark is 5’8”, and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
John Michael Letts is wanted on two counts of contempt-failure to appear, original charges of driving on a suspended license. Letts also uses the alias John Toner and is 5’9” and weighs around 160 pounds. He also has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at 9989) 839-4713.
