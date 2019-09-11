IMAGE: Joshua Spann
He’s wanted for probation violation, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

The Midland Police Department is asking for help tracking down Joshua Richard Spann.

Spann is 5’4”, around 140 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He’s wanted on a criminal bench warrant for probation violation-original charge of dangerous drugs.

If you know where he is, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

