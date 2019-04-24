She is wanted for a criminal bench warrant for a probation violation, and she is the subject of this week’s Wanted Wednesday.
The Midland Police Department is asking for help locating Kaitlin Mary Penny.
According to police, Penny is wanted on a criminal bench warrant for probation violation.
Penny is 5’5 and approximately 150 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland Police at 989-839-4713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.