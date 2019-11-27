He's wanted for eight criminal bench warrants, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
The Midland Police Department is asking for your help tracking down Kelly Lee Smith.
Smith is 5’4”, around 155 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.
He has eight criminal bench warrants on original charges including: R&O, possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine, license violation, FTP-fines DWLS and destruction of property, according to police.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.
