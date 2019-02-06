He’s wanted on a felony warrant for burglary, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
Midland Police are asking for help tracking down Kyle Lee Wilson.
Wilson is 5’9’’ and approximately 140 pounds, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police at 989-839-4713.
