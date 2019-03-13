IMAGE: Malik Hill
Source: Midland Police Department

He's wanted on a three-count felony warrant, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

The Midland Police Department is asking for help tracking down Malik Justin Hill.

Hill is 6’3”, weighs around 153 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

He’s wanted on a 3-count felony warrant for financial transaction device-stealing/retaining and illegal use.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

