He's wanted on a three-count felony warrant, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
The Midland Police Department is asking for help tracking down Malik Justin Hill.
Hill is 6’3”, weighs around 153 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
He’s wanted on a 3-count felony warrant for financial transaction device-stealing/retaining and illegal use.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.
