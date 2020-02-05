Do you know where Melissa Sue Burrows is? She’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
The Midland Police Department is asking for help tracking Burros down.
She is 5’5”, weighs around 106 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.
Burrows is wanted for a felony-public order crimes, accessory after the fact to a felony.
Midland Police were unable to provide a photo.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the department at 9890839-4713.
