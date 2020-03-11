Have you seen Michael Silas-Steven Ward?
He is the subject of this week's wanted Wednesday.
Ward is wanted by the Midland Police Department for a criminal bench warrant for probation violation. He was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Ward is 6' and 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 989-839-4709.
