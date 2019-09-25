He’s wanted on six criminal bench warrants, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
The Midland Police Department is asking for help tracking down Paul Nathaniel Sanders.
Sanders is 6’, weighs around 185 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Police said he is wanted on six criminal bench warrants for contempt of court. Original charges include forgery, larceny from a building, DWLS and operating under the influence of a controlled substance.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.
