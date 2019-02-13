He's wanted for a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
Midland Police are asking for help tracking down Randy Bergeron.
Randy is 6’, weighs around 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
A picture of Randy was not provided.
If you have any information, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.
