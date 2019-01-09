He's wanted on a felony warrant for sexual assault, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
Midland Police are asking for help tracking down Riley Kenneth Bradley.
Bradley is 5’6” and weighs around 120 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.
Midland Police said there is no photo available of him at this time.
He’s wanted on a felony warrant for sexual assault=3rd degree.
If you have any information, call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.
