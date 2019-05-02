Midland Police are looking for a man accused of theft in the area.
Ryan Fish, 40, is wanted in Midland for first degree retail fraud, Midland Police Officers said.
Fish also has outstanding warrants in nearby areas too.
He’s 5-foot 6-inches tall and 155 pounds, officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.
