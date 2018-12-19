He’s wanted on two criminal bench warrants for failing to appear, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
The Midland Police Department is asking for your help tracking down Scott Dachsteiner.
Dachsteiner is 5’7”, weighs around 150 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
Dachsteiner’s original charges include financial transaction device-retain without consent, and uttering and publishing charges.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.
