HELP!
The subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday isn’t a person, but a season.
The Midland Police Department generally posts for a wanted person on Wednesday, but with what Mother Nature is throwing at us this week, they’re putting the full-court press out for Summer.
In the post, the department said “We can’t give an accurate description of Summer’s physical characteristics, as it’s been quite some time since we’ve seen her; however, we can tell you – she’s hot! (Temp-wise, of course.) She often can be recognized by tanned skin, lighter hair color, and the wearing of crop tops and flip flops. Summer is a frequent guest at Plymouth Pool, the Rail Trail, and the Larkin Beer Garden on Friday nights. Summer is wanted for inciting a riot in the bread aisle at the local grocery store and 1 count of absconding from the State of Michigan. An additional charge of felonious assault may be added if I fall in the parking lot one more time.”
If you see Summer, PLEASE BRING HER BACK! As the police department said, “THIS IS URGENT!!”
Police are also looking for her sister, Spring.
#just4fun#missingsummer #imdone #winterwins
