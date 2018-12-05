He's has four warrants for his arrest, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.
The Midland Police Department is asking for help tracking down Tylor Joel MacDonald.
MacDonald is 5’10”, weighs around 140 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
He has four warrants for his arrest, one criminal bench warrant for probation violation, original charge of assault and home invasion. He also has another probation violation warrant for police officer R & O and fleeing and eluding. He also has two criminal bench warrants for failing to appear on an original charge of aggravated assault and fleeing police.
If you know where he is, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4709.
