Authorities are investigating an overnight fire that broke out at a warehouse in Bay City.
On Friday, July 9 at 12:06 a.m., firefighters were sent to a commercial structure fire in the 600 block of South River Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a large commercial warehouse with heavy fire involvement, the Bay City Public Safety Department said.
Eventually, the building was torn down with heavy equipment. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.
No injuries were reported from this fire. The Fire Marshal and a fire investigator are assisting in the investigation.
