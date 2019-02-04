Monday’s warmer than average weather led to some growing concerns about venturing out on the ice.
“Some people are so passionate about it they don’t think about the risk,” said Joshua Hadd, ice fisherman.
Several people ventured out on the ice on Monday in temperatures that reached 50 degrees.
Hadd said there was no chance he was heading out because of the unusually warm weather.
“You’re out there for a few hours, there’s three inches of ice right now, but when you come back in there may only be an inch. You step in the wrong spot you go right through and the current grabs you and you can’t get up,” Hadd said.
That didn’t stop the dozens of people on the Saginaw River along River Road in Bay City.
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Christopher Hernandez said they trained in the conditions on Monday. He said the ice wasn’t as weak as it may have looked in some areas.
“We did walk out a little bit to the mouth of the slip out there and to the river and it’s pretty solid. It held us up,” Hernandez said.
But ice can be risky at any point.
“We do advise people to be safe no matter what because ice is unpredictable,” Hernandez said.
He said if you want to go out and fish in these conditions you should have a plan.
“Create a float plan before you go, which consists of where you’re going, what time, where exactly you’re gonna be at. If someone’s going with you, make sure someone knows where you’re going,” Hernandez said.
So far, the Coast Guard did not receive any calls regarding falls through the ice in Mid-Michigan.
