The warm winter may have an impact on how long you can have your fishing shanty on the ice.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the repeated thawing and freezing of ice in Michigan weakens it and decreases it ability to hold weight.
Because of rising and fluctuating temperature across the state, the DNR may require anglers with shanties on the ice to remove them before the originally set date.
Those original dates for removal are March 1 for Genesee, Gratiot, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Shiawassee and Saginaw counties.
Removal date in March 15 for Arenac, Bay, Clare, Isabella, Midland, Ogemaw, Oscoda and Roscommon counties.
“Regardless of the required date, ice shanties must be removed before the ice becomes too weak to support them,” said F/Lt. Jason Wicklund, DNR Law Enforcement Division.
If your shanty does fall through the ice, you could be subject to 30 days in jail, fines between $100 and $500 or both.
If the DNR or another government agency has to remove your shanty, you could be required to reimburse the state for up to three times the cost of removal.
“No ice is ever considered safe,” Wicklund said. “Anyone venturing onto the ice should always wear a personal flotation device.”
