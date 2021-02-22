A potential problem stemming from the warmer temperatures is ice dams forming on roofs. While they generally lead to innocent-looking icicles when they appear, if you don't take care of the problem now, you could be paying for it later.
"Today it's been very busy. There's been a lot of calls with people with two, three, four, five inches of ice built up on the edges of their roof," said Pete Vondette, owner of Vondette Roofing.
He says the warmer weather is keeping him on his toes with ice jams appearing on roofs throughout mid-Michigan. Vondette has advice for homeowners trying to avoid scenes similar to this.
"Try and keep the bottom three feet of your roof free of snow before it ices up,” he said. “That will help you so this problem doesn't occur. But if you didn't do that, try and get the snow off so it will melt quicker."
Vondette said fortunately the home he showed us doesn't have any interior damage. But he says if ice jams aren't addressed it could be costly.
"It can end up causing roof rot at the bottom of the roof and damage. And the worst part is if it gets inside your house," Vondette said.
The homeowner here declined our request for interview. But he had no problem with us showing the ice jam and his effort to take care of the situation. As for Vondette, he is planning to be on a lot of calls this week.
"I only expect this to get worse in the next day or two," he said.
