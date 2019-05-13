For those ready for warmer, more seasonable temperatures, the wait is over!
A broad ridging pattern in the jet stream is predicted to set up over the eastern half of the United States. This will help to bring in warmer temperatures to Mid-Michigan.
The latest temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) for 6 to 10 days from now sets up well with the jet stream forecast.
Remember the jet stream is a strong, fast flowing stream of air moving higher in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Jet streams follow and separate the boundaries between colder and warmer air masses.
For Mid-Michigan, this means temperatures closer to where we should be for this time of year in the middle of May. Average temperatures for Mid-Michigan this time of year run in the mid to upper 60s.
Here's the latest high temperature trend for the next 5 days.
Good news looking towards next weekend; the 70s are making an appearance!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
