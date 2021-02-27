With warmer temperatures recently, the ice on Saginaw Bay and Wild Fowl Bay is deteriorating according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson.
On Feb. 26, it was noticed that holes in the ice were opening up. Especially in the area North West of Mud Creek.
There are still spots that have 12 inches of ice on it, but according to the sheriff’s office, there are also spots separating and opening to water on both bays.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to exercise caution with warm temperatures and potential rain in the future forecast.
