As the temperatures become dangerously cold in mid-Michigan, local communities are extending resources to help keep people safe from the freezing weather.
“Hopefully, no one in this community dies because of these frigid temperatures when they got a place that they can go,” said Vicky Shultz, CEO of Catholic Charities.
As temperatures drop to the single digits overnight, with sub-zero wind chills, residents in Flint look to stay warm. Catholic Charities, one of many buildings opening its doors as a warming center, look to ease the strain on crowded shelters in the area.
“Some of the shelters are running quarantine facilities and isolated areas for those with COVID so that makes an impact for the number they can have in there,” Shultz said.
The center opens its doors at 7 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.
“They have breakfast in the morning,” Shultz said. “So, they get a hot meal every day and then for the evening they have a sack lunch.”
Providing a warm safe space for those in need to rest overnight.
“They all have their personal belongings, make sure they have a quilt or blanket or something and they all have their individual totes that they keep their personal belongings in,” Shultz said.
That same blanket they are given to provide a more comfortable sleep is theirs to keep. Catholic Charities serves close to 300 visitors a day and said it is a blessing to share the warmth with those in need
“We're very grateful that we have the facilities we're grateful that we have the heat," Shultz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.