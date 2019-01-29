A few communities have opened up warming centers across Mid-Michigan.
The city of Vassar turned its City Hall into an emergency warming station for those looking to get out of the cold.
If no one is at City Hall, call 989-737-2182.
The River of Life in Burton is also acting as a warming center. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be coffee and snacks there.
The West Midland Family Center is open as a warming shelter for 24 hours a day until "the arctic blast" is over.
