Gladwin County Emergency Management and Michigan State Police have started multiple warming centers in Gladwin County for residents who do not have power.
From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, Secord Township Hall and Clement Township Hall will be used as warming centers for residents in Gladwin County.
Secord hall is located at 1507 Secord Dam Road on the corner of Three Rivers Road. Clement Hall is at 1497 M30 on the corner of Rutledge.
Social distancing and mask rules are up to the township. Nearly 2,500 customers are without power in Gladwin County, according to Consumers Energy. Some of those have been without power since Saturday.
