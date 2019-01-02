Mackinac Bridge
Courtesy: Mackinac Bridge Authority

The Mackinac Bridge Authority has issued a Special Condition alert for the Mighty Mac.

The authority is warning that the bridge deck may be icy, and the motorists should drive with caution.

Drive safe out there!

