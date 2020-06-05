A warrant has been issued for a woman convicted in connection with a drunk driving death after she failed to appear for sentencing.
Audreanna Marie Johnson was scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday in Tuscola County Circuit Court.
According to the Tuscola County Prosecutor's Office, Johnson didn't show up for the hearing that was scheduled via Zoom.
A bench warrant has been issued for her arrest.
